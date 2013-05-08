Lately, I’ve been obsessed with wearing mini skirts and tops. Not only is this look quick and effortless, it’s also perfect for Spring and upcoming Summer. All you need to make this work is a bold skirt, fun top, and some fierce heels (or sandals). And just like that, you’re good to go! I’ve rounded up five of my favorite minis from River Island, Lipsy, and Mango, and they’re all well under $50. Take your pick and rock these leg lengthening pieces like a pro!

-Joy Adaeze

Follow Joy on Twitter: @joyadaeze

RELATED STORIES

FAB FINDS: 7 Art Deco Earrings For Under $150 (Great Gatsby Edition)

FAB FINDS: 5 Printed Bodycon Dresses For Under $100

FAB FINDS: 5 Flirty Mini Skirts Under $50 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com