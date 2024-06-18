Last night, Ella Mai was spotted celebrating the Celtics’ championship win, fueling rumors that she might be expecting. The singer has been linked to Boston Celtics’ guard Jayson Tatum but has largely kept their relationship private.

According to a video posted online, the British musician was spotted wearing a #0 Boston Celtics jersey while out with a few friends after the team defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

Tatum, 26, and Mai, 29, have been romantically linked since 2019 when she was seen sitting courtside as the Celtics took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The former Duke player is already dad to son Jayson “Deuce” Tatum Jr., whom he shares with his high school girlfriend, Toriah Lachell.

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors at Celtics’ Championship Celebration was originally published on hiphopnc.com