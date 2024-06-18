Listen Live
Entertainment

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors at Celtics’ Championship Celebration

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Last night, Ella Mai was spotted celebrating the Celtics’ championship win, fueling rumors that she might be expecting. The singer has been linked to Boston Celtics’ guard Jayson Tatum but has largely kept their relationship private.

According to a video posted online, the British musician was spotted wearing a #0 Boston Celtics jersey while out with a few friends after the team defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

Tatum, 26, and Mai, 29, have been romantically linked since 2019 when she was seen sitting courtside as the Celtics took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The former Duke player is already dad to son Jayson “Deuce” Tatum Jr., whom he shares with his high school girlfriend, Toriah Lachell.

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors at Celtics’ Championship Celebration  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Trending
12 items
Entertainment

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors at Celtics’ Championship Celebration

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Entertainment

Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close