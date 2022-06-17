Dub City: Twitter Celebrates The Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Warriors may have won 4 NBA championships in eight years, but perhaps none mean more than the most recent. Gone is Kevin Durant, who helped propel them over the edge in 2017 and 2018 as they fought through growing pains and season-ending injuries over the past few years.

One of those excruciating injuries came when splash brother Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in a Finals game, which led to an entire missed season, then injured his Achilles tendon, which caused him to miss another. After hoisting up the Larry O’Brien trophy, Thompson spoke about what it took for him to recover from those injuries and make it back to the mountain top.

“Well, I had to have my big bro talk me off a ledge a few times,” Thompson said while reflecting on the past few years. “I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t do nothing. I was immobilized. I’m such an athletic person, I love to be mobile. And he would just tell me, ‘Patience, patience. It’s going to all pay off.’ I mean, there were some dog days, there’s a lot of tears shed on the bench,” Thompson said. “Steph talked me right, Draymond, just leaned on those guys, Andre [Iguodala]. I’m just thankful to be here, man. This is crazy. I can’t even believe it. I knew it was a possibility, but seeing in real-time, holy cannoli, this is crazy.”

