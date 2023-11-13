Druski’s Chain Snatched By Birdman’s Crew, Social Media Reacts

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The social media comedian reportedly had his chain taken by Birdman in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, on Friday, it began when Birdman ran up on Druski while at a recording studio.

The video footage shows Druski and Birdman’s crews chatting it up before a member of Birdman’s crew rips a chain from Druski’s neck.

Druski can be heard screaming, “Go!” as he and his friends begin fleeing down the stairs, running down a hallway and eventually going out of frame. Seconds later, Birdman and two men stroll down the same hallway.

Then, to make the ordeal even more embarrassing to Druski, Birdman hopped on Instagram stories to show off Druski’s diamond-encrusted Coulda Been Records chain.

“Surprise Party B*tch Slippin In Studio Richgang,” Birdman wrote alongside the photo.

The entire ordeal could be a joke, given how clear the audio and visuals are and Druski’s penchant for overdramatic skits.

His Coulda Been Records skits have provided him with a hilarious way to emulate shady record labels on social media, and the faux company’s logo is very similar to Birdman’s Cash Money Records logo, which has left a bad taste in the record exec’s mouth.

In July, the online beef played out over social media when Birdman hopped onto Druski’s Instagram Live to press him, and a hilarious conversation ensued.

“I been looking for you, n-gga. I heard you was in my neck of the woods, right. I ain’t think it would be gangsta if I pulled up on you. So, I said, you know I got a few b-tches that’s steppas. I ain’t even gotta call no niggas, I got b-tches, where you won’t come outside or come inside, n-gga,” Birdman begins the conversation as Druski stumbles over his words. “What the f-ck is this record label you starting? Put some respek on my name. You playing, five.”

Birdman attempts to buy out Coulda Been Records, but when Druski denies the proposition, he hangs up on him.

“Sh-t, Birdman gon’ kill us,” a frightened Druski said.

It’s still unclear if the chain snatching is legit, but see how social media is reacting below.

Druski’s Chain Snatched By Birdman’s Crew, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com