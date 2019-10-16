CLOSE
Dream Team: 12 Photos Of Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Fiercely Supporting Their Kids

Posted 15 hours ago

 

7th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union continue to demonstrate supportive Black parenting by defending their kids to the fullest. This week wasn’t any different when a social media post from Wade received some backlash.

The ex-NBA baller recently posted a photo on his Instagram stories that included his 12-year-old kid Zion, Gabrielle Union, and their 11-month-old baby Kaavia. Wade captioned the picture “My girls.”

Wade hasn’t expressed why he captioned the photo “my girls,” but clearly some people weren’t happy with how he labeled Zion.

One Twitter user wrote, “Dwayne Wade is a disgrace. How u call ur son a girl lol wow” while another wrote, “This agenda man Smh & then Dwayne Wade! Look what this world is doing to black men!”

Another person tweeted Wade’s photo with the question “What ya’ll think about this?” Well, Miss Union had time for this one. She responded:

Looks like love to me. I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb sh**. Peace & Blessings good people.”

 

And that’s that.

This is not the first time Union and Wade have fiercely supported their kids. Back in April, Union and Wade stepped out with Zion to the 11th annual Miami Beach Pride parade. Various photos were shared to Wade’s Instagram story, according to People, with Zion sported a big smile along with their 17-year-old brother Zaire, their little sister Kaavia, and Union.

For more pics of Wade and Union supporting Zion and the rest of their kids, peep all the love below!

Dream Team: 12 Photos Of Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Fiercely Supporting Their Kids  was originally published on globalgrind.com

View this post on Instagram

As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society. We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform. The Wade family and @yngdna have decided to donate $50k and 50% of the proceeds of sales of the Pride shirts to The GLSEN organization whose mission strives to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation as well as gender identity. For 25 years GLSEN has been the leading national organization focused on ensuring safe and affirming schools for LGBTQ+ students #StopKillingBlackTransWomen #StopKillingTransWomen #TransWomenAreWomen #SupportingEachOtherWithPride PS @kaaviajames has a very cool @yngdna Pride piece coming soon 👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

View this post on Instagram

❤❤❤ #WadeWorldTour2019 🇫🇷

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

View this post on Instagram

Wade's very serious about our denim.

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

