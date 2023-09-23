Dream Duos: Music Acts We’d Love To See Do A Joint Album

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Why have one, when you can have two? That old saying applies to many things in life, but it holds a special meaning when discussing the hitmakers throughout history. From dynamic duos like Peaches & Herb and Outkast that recorded together as a group, to solo stars in their own right that came together and made the perfect pair — we still need a follow-up from Toni Braxton and Babyface to Love, Marriage & Divorce! — it goes without saying that joint projects will always be a winning formula.

It appears rap queens Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are next to follow suit, with the latter emcee telling Complex recently that a collaborative EP and tour may be in the works.

“We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together,” Megan said in reference to Cardi collabs like the record-breaking cultural reset of “WAP” and their recent release with “Bongos,” also adding, “Me and [Cardi B] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”

We think these lyrical ladies are definitely moving in the right direction, and hopefully it inspires a few other artists to hop in the studio together and see what results from a few sessions. Actually, we might have a few suggestions!

Take a look below at a few dream duos we would love to see make music together, from singing siblings and married music stars to a certain hip-hop king and queen that both start with the letter “M” who’ve been teasing us for decades:

