Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely For Hitting Jusuf Nurkic, Social Media Reacts

Usually, it’s a fine — he’s already given the NBA more than $2.2 million throughout his career- a few suspended games, but this time, he’s been suspended indefinitely.

“Green’s suspension will begin immediately. He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of Basketball Operations, said in a statement.

The severity comes from Green’s history of creating havoc on the court, having just yelled at the referee and choking out Rudy Gobert within the last month.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, for that same reason, Green, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Green’s agent Rich Paul are expected to meet on Thursday to create a plan of counseling and figure out a way to put Green on a path to begin playing again peacefully.

Part of the frustrating part about Green’s latest suspension is that it comes when the Golden State Warriors are 11th in the Western Conference and are battling an 11-13 record. As the team’s enforcer and premiere big man, his presence will be sorely missed while he’s out indefinitely. He received a five-game suspension for choking Gobert, so there’s no telling how long he’ll be sidelined this time.

Other players around the league have also questioned Green’s latest antics, including Jusuf Nurkic, who questioned what Green’s got going on internally.

Also, former teammate Kevin Durant, who infamously had a hard time getting along with Green, was stunned at the hit during Tuesday night’s game and hopes he can tone down the aggression.

“That was insane to see. Glad Nurk is alright. Never seen that before on the basketball court in an NBA game. I hope Draymond gets the help he needs. … I know Draymond and that’s not—he hasn’t been that way when I was around him and coming into the league. So hopefully, he gets the help he needs to get back on the court and put all this stuff behind him.”

See below how social media is reacting to Green’s latest punishment.

Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely For Hitting Jusuf Nurkic, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com