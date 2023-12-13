Draymond Green Ejected After Hitting Jusuf Nurkic In The Face, Social Media Mocks His WWE Behavior

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

and now he’s found his way into another questionably dirty play.

During Tuesday night’s Golden State Warriors 119-116 loss against the Phoenix Suns, Green was guarding Jusuf Nurkic. While Green had his back turned to Nurkic, he swung his arm around and hit Nurkic in the head, leading to him falling to the court and grabbing his face.

After a review, officials would eventually call it a flagrant two foul, and with 8:23 left in the third quarter, Green was tossed from the game for his actions.

After the game, Green addressed the foul, and while he admits to flailing his arms, he is sorry for making contact with Nurkic’s face.

“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him,” Green said. “I sell calls with my arms … so I was selling the call … and I swung, and unfortunately, I hit him.”

We’re only a quarter of the way into the NBA season, and this is already Green’s third ejection.

The first two came in rapid succession, beginning with two techs against the Cleveland Cavaliers for getting into a heated argument with the referee and a few days later for putting Gobert in a headlock while the Frenchmen were attempting to diffuse a fight between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels.

The headlock led to a five-game suspension, and now, due to his continuous reckless behavior, The Athletic reports that he could face another extended benching.

Even Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admits he’s urged Green to keep it professional on the court, saying in the post game presser, “We’ve talked to him. He’s got to find a way to keep his poise and be out there for his teammates.”

Nurkic spoke about the flagrant foul after the game, inexplicably confused by Green’s actions.

“Personally, I feel like that brother needs some help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. But at the same time, it had nothing to do with basketball,” he said. “I’m just out there trying to play. Hopefully, whatever he got in his life, it gets better.

Green’s been ejected 18 times in regular season games, the second most of any player in the last 25 years, only trailing Rasheed Wallace.

