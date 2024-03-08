Draya Michele,39 Reveals She’s Pregnant By NBA Player Jalen Green, 22

Congratulations are in order since influencer and model Draya Michele revealed that she is pregnant. However, the social media slander is rapidly escalating since many are pointing out that there is a 17 year age gap been her soon to be baby daddy, NBA player Jalen Green, who is 22.

It was long-rumored that the pair was a couple and per 2024 IG model protocol, Michele took to IG to reveal she and Green had a bun in the oven. While bigging up International Women’s Day, she dropped a heartfelt message along with glamour shots of her and her baby bump.

—

We sincerely hope the rest of her pregnancy goes smoothly. However, we’d be remiss not to mention the peak slander she and Green are getting hit with on IG. While at 22, and with that pro contract, Green is a grown ass man, many are questioning the motives of Michele, likening having a child with the much younger man as her retirement plan.

There is also the double standard jig considering if their ages were reversed, Mr. Green would be labeled a predator. And, she allegedly has a son who is the same age as Green, so there’s that.

Don’t shoot the messenger, we’ve collected some of the wildest reactions, for archival purposes.

Bruh…

