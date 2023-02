Drake’s OVO Teams Up With NFL For Lil Wayne-Approved Capsule Collection

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

OVO, the boutique clothing label that accompanies the Drake brand, has connected with the NFL to ensure fans of several teams can have team pride in style.

Everything from hoodies, tees, and jackets are NFL cobranded for the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.

The offerings pay homage to NFL gear of years past with a vintage varsity jacket with an owl logo and team-colored helmet patches on the sleeves for each Super Bowl ring won.

Two other teams — Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers— are also included but are clear standouts because super fans model them. The Bills gear is rocked by Buffalo’s own Benny the Butcher, while noted cheesehead and Drake mentor Lil Wayne wears the Packers merch.

Canadian NFL players Jevon Holland, Safety for the Miami Dolphins, and Neville Gallimore, Defensive Tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, will also be showing off the collection on social media.

Drake’s OVO label has kept busy since its inception with collaborations with Canada Goose BAPE, Stanley and the NBA.

The 6 God also has his own sublabel with Nike called “NOCTA” where he lives out his athleisure design dreams.

“I remember watching all these athletes repping Nike — each doing the unthinkable — and how inspiring it was. I always felt like there was an opportunity for Nike to embrace an entertainer the same way they had athletes,” Drake explained when NOCTA was announced in 2021. “I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal.”

Starting today, Feb. 3, fans can cop the collection on the NFL’s webstore, and OVO’s brick-and-mortar locations and online store.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.

