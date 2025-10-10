Listen Live
Pop Culture

Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Getting Dismissed Earns Him A Social Media Roasting

Published on October 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake just secured another tangential L in his somehow still ongoing battle with Kendrick Lamar. A judge dismissed Drizzy’s defamation lawsuit against the Universal Music Group, the same label he is signed to along with K. Dot.

The Associated Press reports that a federal judge ruled that Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which accuses the 6 God of being a “certified pedophile,” isn’t defamation because it is opinion.

Per the AP:

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas rejected the suit in a written opinion that began by citing “the vitriolic war of words” and saying the case arose “from perhaps the most infamous rap battle in the genre’s history.”

Drake filed his defamation suit in January 2025. While his fans might have been good with the decision, it seems like the vast majority of Hip-Hop culture didn’t take too kindly to the “One Dance” rapper bringing the U.S. Justice System into a rap battle.

Now, Judge Vargas has handed Drake another L, this time in court. “Although the accusation that Plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about Plaintiff,” wrote Vargas in her opinion.

Elsewhere, the judge noted that “Not Like Us” had a “catchy beat and propulsive baseline.”

Bruh…

As for the thoughts of the Hip-Hop peanut gallery on social media, Drake might want to turn his mentions off. Don’t shoot the messenger, we’re just sharing some of the reactions for archival purposes.

Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Getting Dismissed Earns Him A Social Media Roasting  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

 

 

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
News

Lionel Richie Debunks “Smelly” Michael Jackson Rumor

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Celebrity

Cam Newton Welcomes Baby No. 9, Second Child With Jasmin Brown

Celebrity

#BREAKING Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

Celebrity

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close