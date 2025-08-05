Listen Live
Drake Trolls YouTuber Anthony Fantano Over Racist Slur Controversy, Social Media Jumps In

Published on August 5, 2025

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake decided to take a petty shot against one of his longtime detractors, Anthony Fantano.

Last week, the YouTube star’s past came back to bite him in a big way. A clip of Fantano quoting someone referring to him as a “n-gger f-ggot” resurfaced. And as expected, the video quickly gained traction online forcing him to address the matter.

“In case you haven’t noticed, I’m getting torn apart on Twitter,” Fantano said. “The discourse seems to have reached a fever pitch that’s making a lot of people concerned and angry and even thinking I’m covertly a racist, bigoted person. Now, these are the same sorts of allegations that I have fought against and won before.”

Related Stories

He went on to explain the situation and made it clear that he was repeating what was said to him. “I am quoting someone, even in the tightly edited state this clip has been presented in,” he added. “The reason I’m doing so is to voice disagreement with calling people racial and homophobic slurs as a bit, which was what the original content I was quoted was doing. He himself has since apologized for this whole era of his career.” Fantano would eventually admit he could have handled the encounter better saying “the fact of the matter is, I could have and should have just censored myself while pointing this out.”

Drake took the opportunity to make fun of him and posted a photo of Anthony Fantano on his Instagram Story with several laughing emojis across his signature mustache.

Champagne Papi took offense when The Needle Drop host critiqued him back in 2022 and said the rapper DM’d him a vegan cookie recipe, according to Complex. That turned out to be fake, and Drake instead dissed him in a way Fantano reviews albums. “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive. And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence,” Drake wrote in a direct message.

 

See social media’s response to Fantano’s old clips getting dragged onto the timeline below.

 

 

Drake Trolls YouTuber Anthony Fantano Over Racist Slur Controversy, Social Media Jumps In  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

