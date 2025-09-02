Drake Talks Fake Abs Rumors, Culture Vulture Claims, Disses Rick Ross & More In Bobbi Althoff Interview

A year removed from his beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake has let his sneak dissing Instagram posts and music releases —including a collaborative PartyNextDoor— album do the talking, but now he’s finally ready to sit down for an interview.

Skipping over Hip-Hop media, he reunited with Bobbi Althoff for the first episode of her new podcast Not This Again.

The two enter a sprawling wedding venue somewhere in Switzerland, and, like their first interview, it’s conducted in a bed.

“Welcome to the nicest thing that any guy has ever done for you,” Drake says as the video opens.

The jokes continued as did the introspective answers. See more moments from the interview below.

On Their Alleged Beef

The first topic up was the two, who were rumored to be feuding since the first interview was deleted, are both owning up to their mistakes, beginning with her asking him at the 13-minute mark why he had hated her for so long.

He said he didn’t, adding, “You came around at an interesting time in your life and I think that I took a lot of the weight and blame at that time when you needed to get a little active on somebody. I think I took some hits, verbally.”

Culture Vulture Allegations

Drake’s career is rooted in Hip-Hop and R&B. Still, he has gained global appeal by taking creative chances in other genres — from reggaeton to electronic dance music — leading to allegations of cultural appropriation.

“I experience a lot of guilt tripping in my life where people are like, ‘No, this is your fault,’ essentially… My intentions are pure. It’s the same way even in music. People will be like, ‘You’re a culture vulture,'” he said. “People will describe the collaborative efforts that I have put forth and the artists that I’ve picked up or shined a light on as me taking… They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me it’s a self-serving thing and I think I get real sensitive about that.”

Addressing BBL Drizzy

One of his biggest sore spots is the allegations that he got his abs done, which led to the BBL Drizzy allegations addressed during the beef. He didn’t help his case earlier this year when he posted a shirtless, post-gym selfie with his abs looking awfully digitized.

When asked about getting his body done, he first laughs it off, saying, “I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here.”

He says he didn’t get any procedure done to his abs, but admits he may have over-edited the much-roasted thirst trap at the 59-minute mark.

“I came from the gym. I was sweaty in that pic. Maybe I went on Facetune and put the details up. Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it. I think I hit it too hard, [my abs] don’t look like that.”

Sneak Dissing Rick Ross

Rick Ross was one of the many artists who took aim at Drake, and the 6 God even had a subtle diss for him while talking to Bobbi when she says she’s never seen someone drink rosé on ice at the 30-minute mark.

“You’ve never seen someone ice rosé [Rozay]? Talk to every jeweler in Miami that has fake diamonds,” he says, much to his delight, while looking around the room for someone to get the joke.

On Getting Married

He stumbles over his words while trying to find the right answer about his romantic future, leaning on it will happen, “when that type of connection finds me.’

He adds, “I need someone who deeply appreciates the fact that I try really hard.”

See social media’s reaction to a rare Drake interview below.

