Drake & Future Slid Into NCAA Champ Angel Reese’s DMs In Celebratory Fashion, Twitter Goes Too Far

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Angel Reese is just weeks removed from helping her LSU Tiger teammates bring home the National Championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and she’s begun making her media rounds.

She, alongside teammate Flau’jae Johnson, recently sat with Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, where she was probed with questions about her newfound fame. Of course, Charlamagne and DJ Envy pressed her about the celebs that have since hopped into her DMs, which she admits included Drake, Future, French Montana and DJ Khaled.

“You said two that you need to stay far away from,” Charlamagne tha God jokingly warns.

“They just congratulated me. It’s all congratulations,” Reese clarifies before anyone got any other ideas about the rap stars sliding into her DMs.

Envy then jokes that Drake would follow up the initial congratulations by inviting her up to his Toronto mansion, which has a regulation-size basketball court dubbed The Sanctuary, where he hosts basketball tournaments.

“Then Drake gonna say, ‘Yo, you know I got a basketball court at the crib?’ Did he say that yet?” Envy asks while Reese and Johnson look at each other and burst out in laughter.

The self-proclaimed Bayou Barbie has a massive comeuppance after showcasing her competitive personality in the championship game when she taunted Iowa’s Caitlin Clark when with less than a minute left, it was clear the LSU Tigers would be awarded their first championship in school history.

The 20-year-old received backlash, with some calling her actions unsportsmanlike, but she fought back, saying, “I’m happy, I mean all year I was critiqued about who I was. I don’t fit the narrative, I don’t fit in the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing.”

It all worked out in the end, though, with Reese’s NIL valuation skyrocketing to $1.3 million.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Drake and Future sliding into Reese’s DMs below.

Drake & Future Slid Into NCAA Champ Angel Reese’s DMs In Celebratory Fashion, Twitter Goes Too Far was originally published on cassiuslife.com