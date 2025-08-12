Listen Live
News

Dr. Danielle Spencer, ‘What’s Happening!!” Star, Dies At 60

Published on August 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app

What's Happening!!

Dr. Danielle Spencer, an actor who gained fame through the 1970s hit sitcom What’s Happening!!, has passed away, according to a social media post. While we await official word from the family of Dr. Danielle Spencer, we’ll share what we’ve learned so far.

Via the Instagram account of What’s Happening!! co-star Haywood Nelson, the news was delivered that Danielle Spencer passed away on Monday (August 11) after battling a health issue.

More from Nelson’s page:

Dr. Dee, our brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior, without fail, has finally found her release from the clutches of this world and a body. We celebrate Danielle Spencer and her contributions as we regret to inform her departure and transition from a long battle with cancer.

We have lost a daughter, sister, family member, “What’s Happening” cast member, veterinarian animal rights proponent and healer, and cancer heroine. Our Shero. Danielle is loved. She will be missed in this form and forever embraced

Dr. Spencer was born on June 24, 1965, according to her Wikipedia page, and played the role of Dee Thomas on What’s Happening!! from 1976 until 1979. She would return to the role of Thomas in the spinoff series, What’s Happening Now!!

Although Spencer would act sparingly in the 1980s through the early 2000s, she shifted careers and became a veterinarian and granted interviews at certain intervals.

Dr. Danielle Spencer was 60.

[h/t New York Amsterdam News]

Photo: Getty

Dr. Danielle Spencer, ‘What’s Happening!!” Star, Dies At 60  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close