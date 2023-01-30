Dominque Fishback Fought For Lead Role In Donald Glover’s Forthcoming Prime Video Series ‘Swarm’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers return with another collaboration heading to Prime Video titled “Swarm.” The new series stars Dominique Fishback, Chloë Bailey, and Damson Idris. Check out the first look images and read more about how Fishback fought for the lead role.

It’s been a few sad months since the series finale of “Atlanta” was released. Fans were unhappy to see the critically-acclaimed drama and comedy series go. Fortunately, the co-executive producers Nabers and Glover reunite for another exciting series headed to Prime Video.

There isn’t much information regarding their latest project “Swarm” just yet. But, with these two, fans can expect something fresh and magical.

We do know that Glover says that “Swarm” serves as a “sister” show to his hit FX series “Atlanta.” It will dive deeper into stan culture, telling the story of Dre, who is portrayed by Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah). “Swarm” follows a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star whose body of work and art style are reportedly very similar to Beyoncé’s. The show will explore Dre’s life, her fandom, and how it takes her to dark, unexpected places.

Glover spoke to Vanity Fair about his forthcoming series. He pitched the idea to Houston native Nabers, who served as a writer and producer on “Atlanta.” She was intrigued by the series and hopped on the project as the series’ showrunner.

“We were really interested in creating an antihero story,” Nabers tells the publication. She also explains how she and Glover took inspiration from iconic TV antiheroes who were compelling in their messiness, such as “Mad Men’s” Don Draper and “The Sopranos’” Tony Soprano, and created a new version of that archetype, “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman.”

The series is said to be heavily inspired by Beyoncé, who is also a native of Houston, Texas. Aside from the show’s unique perspective, surely an ode to Nabers hometown made “Swarm” a bit more interesting to work on.

“We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy,” Glover details about the type of show they have created with “Swarm.”

Fishback stars in the new series alongside Bailey as Marissa, Dre’s sister, and Idris as her charismatic boyfriend.

“I heard from my team that Donald was creating a show and wanted me to be part of it. I was like, ‘Oh, shoot! Donald Glover knows me. That’s pretty cool,’” Fishback reminisces. The actress was initially approached to play Marissa, but fought to play Dre, who is described as “a little more offbeat.” Fishback also serves as a producer.

“Swarm” from the minds of Nabers and Glover is coming soon to Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Check out first look photos from their upcoming series below:

Dominque Fishback Fought For Lead Role In Donald Glover’s Forthcoming Prime Video Series ‘Swarm’ was originally published on globalgrind.com