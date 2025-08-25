Listen Live
Denzel Washington’s Most Underrated Movie Roles

Published on August 25, 2025

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals

Denzel Washington has had an expansive career acting and has been seen as one of the prolific movie stars of our time. With over four decades under his belt and a versatile, Oscar-worthy catalog, there are many films within his career that don’t get the appreciation that they truly deserve.

Like many Denzel Washington fans, movies such as “Training Day” or the numerous Spike Lee joints the two have done together usually come to mind.

Washington encapsulates each role he plays, whether it’s portraying a serious virtuoso in the 1990 film “Mo’ Better Blues” or the tired yet persistent father trying to save his son in “John Q,” many of these other roles may not have received critical acclaim, but are some hidden gems amongst the actor’s catalog.

So, we have compiled a list of Denzel Washington’s lesser known roles you should give a try.

1. The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

2. The Bone Collector (1999)

3. Deja Vu (2006)

4. Out Of Time (2003)

5. Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

6. The Great Debaters (2007)

7. John Q (2002)

8. Ricochet (1991)

9. Mississippi Masala (1991)

10. He Got Game (1998)

11. Devil In The Blue Dress (1995)

12. Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

13. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

14. Gladiator II (2024)

15. Heart Condition (1990)

