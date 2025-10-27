DDG Grills DJ Akademiks Over Ozempic Use After Major Weight Loss, Haters Not Buying His Answer

The internet personality and streamer has noticeably dropped some pounds, so when he was on stage with DDG at ComplexCon over the weekend, the topic of health came up when the rapper asked how he’d been.

Ak immediately launches into social media, thinking he’s on some weight-loss drug and noticing that his clothes are fitting a lot looser lately.

He avoids answering until DDG presses him a bit more, eventually saying no. However, he sees no issue with people taking the shot because it’s asinine to fault anyone for trying to improve their health.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Nah. Here’s the funny part: if I was, I don’t know why it has a bad stigma though,” he replied. “Because, if I’m big as f-ck and fat as f-ck and I’m finna die ‘cause — I ain’t gon’ lie to you. I had breathing problems. I was that fat. If you unhealthy or you fat, they won’t applaud it?”

DDG agrees, calling the train of thought “f-cked up.”

DDG isn’t the only streamer questioning Ak’s weight loss. He was recently on stream with a ski mask-wearing Adin Ross, where he was noticeably slimmer than Ross.

That led Ross to say, “You’re not the Big Ak no more, wait a minute. My boy Ak getting right.”

When asked if he’s on Ozempic, Ak says he’s not, responding, “I’m working out and learning to eat good. And not drinking lean like you.”

During that same stream, he also promised to stop talking about Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, and Roc Nation altogether, after joking that Hov had someone watching his every move.

“Yo, Jay-Z, you got it, gang. I ain’t gonna lie to you,” he said in a streamed clip. “I need a white flag, yo, Jay you got it. Jay got like three cars in front of my house just like sitting there. I need a white flag, I’m done, y’all got it.”

But see how social media is reacting to Ak taking his health seriously below.

DDG Grills DJ Akademiks Over Ozempic Use After Major Weight Loss, Haters Not Buying His Answer was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8.