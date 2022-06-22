105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby Did It Big For Charlotte With His Billion Dollar Baby Weekend!

It was the Billion Dollar Baby weekend for DaBaby’s hometown of Charlotte. DaBaby hosted a free carnival for the kids, Saturday 6/18. Saturday night was his concert, and Sunday 6/19 was the Billion Dollar Baby comedy show for the dads. This all went down at QC Soundstage.

