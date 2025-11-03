Cutely Coupled Up: Ashanti Surprises Nelly With Second Celebration After His Star-Studded ‘Hall-Mo-Ween’ Birthday Bash

Ashanti is that wife who goes all out for her man! The R&B icon celebrated her hubby Nelly’s 51st birthday with a private, star-studded dinner at Lo Kee Atlanta after the rapper already had a star-studded “Hall-Mo-Ween” birthday bash!

According to Page Six, the “Foolish” singer rented out a private room at the trendy Asian fusion restaurant on Saturday night (Nov. 1) for a guest list of about 50 of the couple’s closest friends and family. Industry heavyweights like Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow pulled up to celebrate the “Hot in Herre” hitmaker, who was reportedly “so happy, baby” during the entire evening.

The lovebirds secretly tied the knot back in December 2023. They arrived fashionably late around 10:30 p.m. and stayed well past midnight. Dinner included a decadent spread of Beijing chicken, rock shrimp tempura, chicken satay, and salt-and-pepper prawns. Dessert was, of course, a birthday cake fit for hip-hop royalty, followed by Ashanti serenading her man with a heartfelt “Happy Birthday” performance. Guests even tuned in to Game 7 of the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the win, making it a night of double celebration.

The intimate dinner came just days after Nelly’s first turn-up of the week: a West Coast-themed Hall-Mo-Ween birthday bash that had Atlanta buzzing. Viral clips from the night were shared across social media, where fans can see the rapper getting hyped as Bone Crusher performed his early-2000s classic “Never Scared” and of Ashanti singing to her man.

Guests came dressed in full throwback fits for the nostalgic affair. Another video from ATL influencer @kiwithebeauty captured the energy as ATL’s elite turned out to show love to one of the city’s favorite adopted sons.

Between the nostalgia-filled party and Ashanti’s luxe dinner, it’s clear the “Body On Me” couple is in their happily-ever-after era. After rekindling their romance nearly a decade after their split and welcoming their son Kareem in July 2024, the two continue to show fans that love, timing, and a little bit of Y2K magic never miss.

Keep scrolling for all the photos and exclusive moments from Nelly’s birthday weekend blowout below:

1. Bone Crusher At Nelly’s Surprise Birthday Celebration Bone Crusher performed his early-2000s classic “Never Scared.” 2. Nelly’s Surprise Birthday Party Celebration Source:Getty Nelly and Ashanti arrive at Nelly’s Surprise Birthday Party Celebration. 3. Nelly & Ashanti So Cute Source:Getty He’s “happy, baby.” 4. Birthday Boy Source:Getty A celebration fit for a Scorpio. 5. So In Love Source:Getty These two are TOO cute! We love to see it. 6. Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party Source:Getty Nelly and Ashanti attend Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party on October 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. 7. All Smiles Source:Getty The celebration never ends. 8. They TTU Source:Getty Surrounded by friends. 9. Good West Coast Fits Source:Getty These two committed and understood the assignment. 10. A Star Studded Celebration Source:Getty shanti, Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, Big Tigger, and Alicia attend Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party. 11. How Could You Not Love Them? Source:Getty They’re so so in love. 12. Happy New Year, Nelly! Source:Getty That’s how you celebrate.