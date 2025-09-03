Listen Live
Entertainment

Courtroom Cardi B Celebrates Her Win With More Music & Exclusive Merch [Fan Reactions]

Published on September 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 02, 2025

Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Courtroom Cardi B is everyone’s favorite. The rapper celebrates a major legal victory after winning her civil assault trial against a former security guard. Cardi didn’t waste any time turning her courtroom win into a full-on cultural moment, using it as ammunition to rollout her upcoming album Am I The Drama? Check out some of our favorite fan courtroom reactions inside.

The trial had fans glued to updates online. It wrapped in less than an hour of deliberation. According to AP News, Cardi walked away from the courthouse unbothered and unshaken, telling folks she plans to fight back harder if anyone tries it again.

Related Stories

Of course, Cardi celebrated the only way she knows how: by feeding her fans. She took to social media to preview “Bodega Baddie”, a track already buzzing as the Bronx anthem we didn’t know we needed. Fans immediately lost it online, with one user writing: “Cardi cleared her case and cleared the timeline in the same breath. ICON.”

The rapper also dropped courtroom-inspired merch available now on her website, which includes limited edition CDs, vinyl, and collectibles. Only Cardi could flip a lawsuit into a marketing rollout.

If that wasn’t enough, Bardi Gang has even more to look forward to. Cardi confirmed with Billboard that she’s hitting the road in 2026, marking her first official tour since the pandemic.

Between the album, the merch, and the tour tease, Cardi is back after a seven year hiatus. No matter the time, she proves she is still at the center of culture and fans can’t get enough.

Cardi B turned a trial into a victory lap and a marketing masterclass. Case closed.

Check out our favorite Cardi courtroom moments below:

Courtroom Cardi B Celebrates Her Win With More Music & Exclusive Merch [Fan Reactions]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Courtroom Comedy

Source:olorisupergalmedia

2. The Wigs

Source:XXL

3. The Faces

Source:trugemini_candy

4. Fans Had A Time

Source:selfcarethreads

5. Master Storyteller

Source:hollywoodunlocked

6. DPWH

Source:bugatti_bardi

7. Extremely Unserious

Source:geminimisfit

8. She’s So Serious Though

Source:clip.queen40

9. Like Please, Cardi

Source:clip.queen40

10. Sleep On These Folks

Source:courttvlive
More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
10 Items
Television

10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Community Mental Health
Lifestyle

Radio One Charlotte ‘Community Mental Health’ – Suicide Prevention

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

Sad woman sitting on the sofa at home is feeling lonely and depressed
Local

What Does Social Isolation Mean to You?

News

Trump All But Admits He’s A Dictator While Threatening Chicago With National Guard Deployment

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

News

Minneapolis School Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 People Injured

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close