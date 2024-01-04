‘Confessions Part 2’ Named ‘Best R&B Song In the 21st Century’ By Rolling Stone Magazine

Another list, another debate.
R&B music in the 21st century has brought us some classics. While the debate around whether the genre is dead has been contested over the last couple of years (and that’s false), the last 24 years have brought us some classics. From traditional and contemporary to Neo Soul & Indy, we have continued to groove, dance, and make love to a sound of music that remains popular music.
Rolling Stone Magazine debuted their latest list, “The 100 Greatest R&B Songs of the 21st Century” and “Confessions Part 2” the 2004 mega-hit from R&B Star Usher topped the list. D’Angelo’s millennium hit “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” Beyonce’s “Dangerously In Love,” “Be Without You” from Mary J. Blige, and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” round out the top 5.
That’s a hard top 5 to debate but did Rolling Stone get this one, right?
Let us know below and check out the full list here.
Jam to the top ten R&B songs in the 21st Century below
1. Usher – Confessions, Pt. II (2004)
While lately, the intro to the song has been meme’d and used for Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime performance announcement, this hit was produced by Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox for Usher’s fourth album Confessions, which many consider as the best R&B album in the 21st centutry.
2. D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel) (2000)
From D’Angelo’s sophomore album “Voodoo,” the Neo-Soul icon bared is soul (and chest) to the world with this amazing hit
3. Beyoncé, ‘Dangerously in Love 2’ (2003)
This Ballad originally appeared on Destiny’s Child’s album but was tweaked and became the title track to Beyonce’s debut album
4. Mary J Blige, ‘Be Without You’ (2005)
Blige connected with Johnta Austin, Bryan Michael Cox and Jason Perry for this classic
5. Mariah Carey, ‘We Belong Together’ (2005)
“We Belong Together” was the second single from Carey’s massive album “The Emancipation of Mimi”
6. Frank Ocean, ‘Thinkin Bout You’ (2012)
Thinkin Bout You, originally meant for another artist, was Ocean’s debut studio album Channel Orange
7. Alicia Keys, ‘Fallin’ (2001)
‘Fallin’ was Keys’ debut single from her debut studio album, Songs in A Minor.
8. John Legend, ‘Ordinary People’ (2004)
‘Ordinary People’ was written and produced by Legend and will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas for his debut album Get Lifted
9. Erykah Badu, ‘Bag Lady (Cheeba Sac Radio Edit)’ (2000)
The “Cheeba Sac” version samples Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive” from his album 2001
10. Brandy, ‘Full Moon’ (2002)
“Full Moon” was released as the second single from Full Moon on April 1, 2002,