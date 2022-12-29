Comeback Season: Can These Canceled Celebrities Return To Grace In 2023?

In less than 72 hours, many across the globe will be ceremoniously ringing in a new year as we collectively prepare to embrace all that 2023 has in store for the world. It goes without saying, but 2022 was far from being described as “peaches & cream” — word to 112 ! — especially for the handful of celebrities that found themselves as a victim of the politically-correct mob known proverbially as

Before we get into celebs who’d probably rather put the past year in, well, the past, let us know via Instagram what you plan on leaving behind in 2022:

The past 12 months have paved way for a handful of famous falls from grace. Most notably, but not limited to, we witnessed once-beloved GRAMMY winner Kanye West turn into a cultural pariah while simultaneously losing his billionaire status, a promising comedian like Tiffany Haddish “lose everything” in her own words due to allegations of child molestation that were later dropped and even Oscar-winning actor Will Smith publicly exhibit a violent side of his persona that resulted in many of his upcoming film projects getting shelved in addition to a 10-year ban from attending the Academy Awards ceremony altogether.

…and those were just the ones who might make it back on our good side!

As we close a chapter on one year and prepare to open the new page on another, our team started thinking about the handful of celebrities that got canceled this year and if there’s any chance for redemption.

So, let’s talk about it!

Take a look at the select list of canceled celebrities, and let us know if you think they can make a comeback in 2023 or if their time in the spotlight is simply over. See if you agree with our “yes/no” analysis of the sticky situations at hand below:

