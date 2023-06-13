Coi Leray ate and left no crumbs while attending the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring Summer 2024 runway show by Anthony Vaccarello in Berlin. Though the focus was on the runway, all eyes were on her as the rapper was spotted in a head-to-toe YSL lace black body suit, sleek hairdo, and black pumps.
“ANTHONNYYYY IM HOMEEEEE @anthonyvaccarello @ysl” Coi posted on Instagram while posing with a YSL clutch, white Nike socks and slingbacks.
Leray – whose second album is set to drop on June 23 – is no stranger to slaying at YSL and other designer shows and fashion events. The “Player” artist is a regular at fashion weeks and has been seen in attendance at some of the hottest and most up-and-coming designers.
Leray continues to set trends and push the envelope as her signature style continues to grow. At the intersection of sexy, flirty, and avant-garde, she keeps giving us looks that make us stop and stare. Below are some of our favorite fashion event looks from the Boston native.
Scroll through and let us know if any of them top today’s look.
Coi Leray Turns Heads In A Sexy Lace YSL Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Coi LeraySource:Getty
Coi Leray serving a sexy look in YSL at the Saint Laurent SS24 menswear collection presentation at Neue Nationalgalerie on June 12, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
2. Coi LeraySource:Getty
Leray pairs bold floor-length fur with a two-piece at the 2023 REVOLVE Festival.
3. Coi LeraySource:Getty
Coi Leray is the definition of “playing with fashion” while attending the Moschino show in February 2023.
4. Coi LeraySource:Getty
Coi Leray wears bright colors, bangs, funky knitwear at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in February 2023 in Milan, Italy.
5. Coi LeraySource:Getty
Coi Leray walks in The Blonds September 2022 finale show wearing a black bandeau and ‘90s style jeans during The Blonds Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 14, 2022 in New York City.