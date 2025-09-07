Listen Live
Ciara Adds Wilson To Little Future’s Last Name, Social Media’s Got Jokes

Published on September 7, 2025

Ciara and Russell Wilson recently took time out from their celebrity schedule to grace the US Open with their presence. New York Giant Russell Wilson posted photos of the couple, including the kids, all dressed in coordinated outfits, with the caption: “Mrs. @ciara Wilson Future Wilson & Sienna Wilson.”

It took fans less than a second to notice that the son that Ciara had with rapper Future, who is also named “Future” appeared to have the same last name of his stepfather “Wilson” causing fans to believe that the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback had adopted Future’s son.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Ciara has full custody of her 11-year-old, and ‘Wilson’ was legally added to his name a few years back. He still has his dad Future’s last name Wilburn in his full legal name,” TMZ reports.

While it appears that the only change in the family dynamic has been a name change, fans weren’t wrong to speculate that Future might’ve given up his parental rights since things between the “Mask Off” rapper and Ciara haven’t exactly been smooth sailing.

In fact, during an interview with The Shade Room, the “Goodie” songstress had a healthy laugh when asked how co-parenting was going. Take from that what you will. It was also rumored that Wilson asked for Lil Future to be taken off child support.

But all of this appears to be much ado about nothing as the Wilson family is going strong. The couple has been married for nine years and are raising all three of their kids in the same house. Big Future, on the other hand, has nine children with several different women.

Of course social media took a moment to clown Future’s parenting or lack thereof. See the reactions below.

