Chris Paul & Devin Booker Blessed With Jokes Following Blowout Game 7 Loss To Luka Dončić’s Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks said not so fast and put the league on notice, and embarrassed the Suns.

The “point god” Chris Paul and Devin Booker, who was in MVP conversations, were run out of their building during Sunday night’s (May.15) pivotal Game 7 matchup. The game wasn’t even close, with Dončić leading the Mavs in a dominant 123-90 win in a game that wasn’t even close from the jump. Dončić got off to a hot start scoring 27 points in the first half. Ironically that’s the exact number of points the Suns scored going into halftime, shooting a 24.4% season-low from the field and down by 30.

By the end of the game, Phoenix lost by 42 points, the largest deficit the Suns have faced all season. Luka Magic finished the game with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. He got a massive boost from Spencer Dinwiddie, who dropped 30 points off the bench. While the Mavericks’ performance deserves to be talked about, Chris Paul and Devin Booker coming up very short in Game 7 was the main topic of discussion.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker couldn’t buy a bucket going a combined 0-11 from behind the 3-point line, with Booker finishing just 11 points and Paul an abysmal 10 points that he scored when the game was well out of hand. The slander was monumental. NBA Twitter went ham on the duo who have been the talk of the entire season.

The Phoenix Suns were not the only team to get bounced, the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks were also booted out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, squashing hopes of a finals rematch.

But, it’s the Suns’ terrible performance that is still being talked about and has Minnesota Timberwolves “superstar” Pat Beverley making his rounds on ESPN’s sports shows, taking digs at Chris Paul and his crew.

Welp, we hope Chris Paul and Devin Booker don’t come on Twitter or turn on ESPN cause they are getting cooked. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

