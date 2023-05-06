Chris Brown & Crew Allegedly Jump Usher at Vegas Party

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown’s 34th birthday party in Las Vegas ended on a wild, weird, and violent note. At least that’s the story being spread all across the internet.

It’s been reported by a variety of sources that Chris Brown and Usher got into a bit of a tussle, although, at this point, there’s no video evidence of that altercation.

Allegedly, Brown had been drinking heavily through the evening and was being disrespectful to several of his party guests.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Brown was seen being drunkenly and openly disrespectful to Teyana Taylor. Not long after that multiple folks got into heavy arguments around the situation.

Usher attempted to calm down Brown outside the venue, which led to Brown and his crew jumping the Confessions singer, leaving him with a bloody nose.

Folk online aren’t buying it though.

