Celebrities dating each other has caused for a never ending source of public fodder for decades, which for the couple can lead to even more fame for both parties involved. While we can’t put a price on love, let’s just say Jay-Z and Beyoncé made a hefty billion-dollar fortune based on being hip-hop’s premiere royal couple.

Chilli of multiplatinum-selling girl group TLC might be on the horizon of a Hollywood hookup of her own, and her potential other half is a fellow star of the ’90s that hails from popular teen sitcom Boy Meets World.

Yes, you heard that right: Chilli is rumored to be dating actor Matthew Lawrence, famous for playing Boy Meets World character Jack Hunter who was written into the show’s last three seasons as half-brother of one main character and roommate to another.

TMZ obtained photos of the two frolicking in Hawaii recently. Sources say the time together in Waikiki was “not romantic,” however the rumor mill has been spinning with people either in complete shock or rooting for the “No Scrubs” singer. Witnesses on the actual beach described them as having “intense convos” and spending ample time in the water together. Still, her people claim that it was simply a coincidence being that she was on the island filming a show that Lawrence happened to catch while with friends.

Both ’90s heartbreakers are currently single, with Lawrence being the most recent of the two following his divorce from Dancing with the Stars ex-wife Cheryl Burke. Chilli on the other hand is no stranger to a public affair; she has a son by producer Dallas Austin and famously dated Usher back in the early 2000s. Maybe she’ll strike luck by dating a small screen suitor this time around?

Take a look at the many reactions to Chilli even potentially getting her groove back with ’90s TV star Matthew Lawrence below:

Chilli Of TLC Goes Viral After Rumors Of Dating ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor was originally published on blackamericaweb.com