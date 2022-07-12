Check Out Our Round-Up of First-Time Emmy Awards Nominees Featuring Quinta Brunson, Sydney Sweeney & More

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a big year for these entertainers! The nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards were announced in a virtual ceremony hosted by JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero. The list includes a lot of firsts for several actors and producers. We comprised a list to celebrate these historic firsts amongst the newly nominated community. Check out the gallery inside.

Actors like Quinta Brunson are included in the 2022 list of first time Emmy Award nominees for her breakout role in ABC’s Abbott Elementary. Actress and producer Zendaya is nominated and making history as a first time nominee for her work as producer on HBO’s hit series Euphoria. Sydney Sweeney is also featured in the list for her performances in Euphoria and White Lotus.

Naturally, there were a number of actors who were not included in this year’s Emmy Award nominations list. The Internet believes there were over 20 actors snubbed this year. Some say that while Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things received 13 nominations, stars Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink were wrongfully snubbed.

Despite this year’s disappointments, this has proven to be a very hopeful year for many seasoned actors. Sheryl Lee Ralph has been dedicated to the entertainment industry for over 50 years, and she finally received her long-awaited flowers for her role in Abbott Elementary. Ralph is joined by several other deserving entertainers.

Congratulations to all of the 74th Emmy Awards nominees! Be sure to check out the full list of nominations here.

Check out a list of our favorite first-time Emmy nominees below:

