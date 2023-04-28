105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

One Twitter user shared his favorite celebrity stylists on social media . The thread has us considering who the top celebrity stylists are today, styling some of the hottest names in entertainment like Doja Cat, Zendaya, Rihanna and Janelle Monae. Check out a gallery of our favorite celebrity stylists inside.

Monday’s Met Gala will be here before we know it, and fans are gearing up to see some of their new favorite looks inspired by the late, great Karl Lagerfeld. Though celebrities get all of the praise for looking the part, it’s the stylist who crafted the looks we adore most.

An ideal celebrity becomes the masterful stylist’s muse in creating a timeless look that the Internet will talk about for days on end. The Zendaya and Law Roach collaboration is one of our favorite examples of a perfect celebrity and stylist pairing. Their link up single-handedly elevated Zendaya’s star presence and created an expectation from her fans and the industry. We expect Zendaya to show up, show out and slay every red carpet.

Obviously, the gown that’s styled is the moment, but the celebrity’s energy and aura sets the entire look ablaze.

Another celebrity and stylist mash up that we appreciate is Jahleel Weaver and Rihanna, especially in her baby bump era. The celebrity stylist has crafted some eye-turning looks as Bad Gal Rih Rih hits the LA streets for dinner, the Super Bowl stage and more.

The list goes on, but we must say this has us eager for Met Monday. Who will be there and what shall they wear? Be sure to stay tuned as we update you next week with our favorite looks from Met Gala.

Check out a gallery of the top celebrity stylists below:

Check Out Our 10 Favorite Celebrity Stylists As We Prepare For Monday’s Met Gala was originally published on globalgrind.com