Check Out A Gallery Of First-Time Grammy Awards Nominees Inside

The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced yesterday (Nov. 15). There were several snubs and surprises amongst the list of nominees. Some fans were upset that their favorite artists were excluded. While others were shocked to see some celebrity names included. Several artists landed on the Grammy nominations list for the first time ever. Check out a gallery of first time Grammy nominees inside.

Each year The Recording Academy selects a group of artists to be featured at their annual Grammy Awards presentation, celebrating the best in music and audio performance. This year many fans expressed their disdain with The Recording Academy after noticing the newest generation of R&B is often excluded from their nominations. Artists like Summer Walker and SZA are often mentioned across social media.

Meanwhile, award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis is well on her way to EGOT status after being nominated for her first ever Grammy award for ‘Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording’ for her memoir: Finding Me.

The list of first time Grammy nominees is stacked with notable talent from artists across genres like Latto, Glorilla, Turnstile and Gayle.

TV composer Nicolas Britell is up for his first nomination for hit HBO comedy and drama series, “Succession.”

Tennessee State University’s Aristocrats of Bands also makes history as the first collegiate band in history to earn a Grammy nomination for their album, The Urban Hymnal.

This marks an exciting year of firsts for these artists, groups and TV and film series.

Be sure to check out the full list of 2023 Grammy Awards nominations here.

Check out a gallery of first time Grammy nominees below:

