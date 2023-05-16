Charlotte Ranked #8 Best Places to Live in U.S.

ratedas one of the greatest locations to live in America.

Charlotte was placed eighth overall on the list of the finest cities to live in 2023-24. Also, U.S. News & World ranked the Queen City #62 best place to retire and #2 best place to live in North Carolina.

This year’s ranking looked over the country’s 150 most populous metropolitan regions on how well they satisfy Americans’ living standards, using sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News’ own internal resources. Value, employment market, attractiveness, and quality of life were among the ranking criteria. For more details [click here]…

Overall Rating: 6.7