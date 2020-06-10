In front of hundreds who packed The Fountain of Praise on Tuesday, numerous celebrities stood in attendance to pay tribute to George Floyd. The funeral was the third such honoring of Floyd in America since his death on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police. In Ghana, the Third Ward native is being honored as if he were a citizen.

George Floyd's name will be added to a memorial in the W.E.B. Dubois Center in Accra, Ghana pic.twitter.com/pAKpKk2T4Y — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 10, 2020

Ne-Yo took the time to sing “Its So Hard To Say Goodbye” while Houston luminaries such as Bun B, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Lil Keke, Cal Wayne and others looked on. Many took to social media to share images of Floyd’s program, highlighting his life as well as the protests and calls for justice following his tragic death.

RELATED: Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]

Other celebrities, such as Stephen Jackson, Tank, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and more sat solemnly throughout the service, comforting friends and family members. Take a small glimpse at some of the celebs who took part in Floyd’s celebration in Houston.

RELATED: Channing Tatum Explains Why He Attended George Floyd’s Funeral, Talks Allyship & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com