Celebrating Beyonce’s 40th Birthday! 40 Times Queen Bey Slayed

It’s officially Bey Day! Today, Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter turns 40 years young. Not only is she a living icon, but the musical genius has also orchestrated some of the most important business moves for the culture.

From advocating for diversity during important collaborations to awarding scholarships to four historically black universities, Queen Bey is all about her people. Beyond her community work, Mrs. Carter is known to send social media in a frenzy each and every time she hits the red carpet or posts one of her caption-less Instagram photos.

In honor of her 40th birthday, we’re visiting 40 times Queen Bey slayed (ALWAYS)

