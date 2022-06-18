105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to our founder, Cathy Hughes for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Induction! Alongside the induction for Ms.Hughes were several successful black entertainers such as, & many more! Following the inductions, history was made.

The city of Atlanta gave the Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame its own Highway.

Check out the complete recap of black excellence below.

Cathy Hughes Gets Inducted Into The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame was originally published on majicatl.com