CASSIUS Gems: Meagan Good’s Most Gorgeous Instagram Moments

The hot girl has been one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood for the past two decades, stemming from roles in early aughts classics like Deliver Us From Eva and Stomp The Yard to more recent works like Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and Think Like a Man Too.

For many, Good became a huge sex symbol after starring in 50 Cent’s “21 Questions” video in 2003, where she played his girlfriend. She spoke about that shift in culture with The Daily Beast in 2021.

“It provided a massive shift for people to suddenly see me as a young woman, a sexy woman, as someone who’s capable of being intimate with a grown man. Then, for the first part of my twenties, I really was embedded in hip-hop culture because of that video and how people perceived me,” she explained. “It’s interesting, because you do often have the Black woman being presented that way. I didn’t think about it that way when I shot the movie but I think that’s because it’s so culturally embedded that you don’t even think about it.”

Good’s more than just her looks and has fought hard to prove herself in the industry. She continues to do so by stepping behind the camera with executive producer and director roles for ALLBLK’s À LA CARTE and If Not Now, When? and helping lead production of Tyler Perry’s flick Divorce In The Black.

She’s even directed episodes of her current hit show Harlem, telling Refinery29 earlier this year about breaking the mold.

“Looking back, a lot of people subconsciously didn’t want to see me grow out of those boxes.” Good says. “When I wanted to produce or direct or whatever new thing, people were like, ‘No, just stay in your lane.’ But you don’t ever tell a Leo that, because now I have to go harder, and I have to use that as fuel.”

But as we celebrate Good’s career spanning several decades, we’re looking back at some of her hottest Instagram moments.

Check them out below.