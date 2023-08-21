CASSIUS Gems: 17 Of Kelis’ Finest Instagram Moments

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

She first rose to fame with her debut studio album Kaleidoscope which dropped in 1999. Heavily influenced by 1970s jazz and disco, it was a huge success partially thanks to production duo The Neptunes producing it entirely.

It was followed up by Wanderland, but Kelis would see another bump in stardom with her third studio album 2003’s Tasty thanks to the catchiness of lead single “Milk Shake.” Her penchant for chart-topping lead singles would pop up again with the 2006 album Kelis was Here when the Too Short-assisted track “Bossy” dropped.

Music aside, for the past 20 years she’s also been one of the most gorgeous women in the hip-hop culture, and was of course married to rapper Nas though an 8 year relationship in the early aughts ended in divorce.

Since then, she’s taken a bit of a step back from the music industry and focused much of her attention on farming. Yes, farming.

In Temecula, Southeast of Los Angeles, Kelis owns a farm with countless fruits, vegetables, sheep, goats, and vineyards. But not only does she harvest the food from her own farm, she knows how to throw down in the kitchen as a result of attending Le Cordon Belu in 2008 according to Harper’s Bazaar.

But Kelis doesn’t let the farm life stop her from getting fits off or posting the occasional thirst trap on Instagram. And she may even have a new fan in Bill Murray since the two have sparked dating rumors… but we digress.

Check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

