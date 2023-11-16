Cassie Accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs Of Rape, Years Of Abuse In Lawsuit

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” said Diddy’s attorney, Ben Brafman, in a statement. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

According to Ventura’s lawyer, she rejected an “eight-figure” payoff to stop her from filing the lawsuit. Ventura is seeking unspecified damages.

The alleged details in the suit are heinous.

Reports the New York Times:

A few years into Ms. Ventura’s relationship with Mr. Combs, the suit says, he began coercing her “to engage in a fantasy of his called ‘voyeurism,’” in which she was directed to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes, while Mr. Combs watched, masturbated, took pictures and shot video.

According to the suit, Mr. Combs called these encounters “freak offs,” which involved costumes, like masquerade masks and lingerie. They continued for years, taking place at high-end hotels across the United States and in Mr. Combs’ homes. The suit says that he instructed Ms. Ventura to search the websites of escort services to procure male sex workers.

Drugs were supplied at these events, which Ms. Ventura’s suit says she took because they “allowed her to disassociate during these horrific encounters.”