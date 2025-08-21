Carnival Cruise Brawl Caused By Chicken Tenders Goes Viral

Carnival Cruise Lines has taken a beating in terms of public reputation over the last year due to incidents of bad behavior from passengers, and now another brawl on one of its ships has captured the attention of many on the web. The incident in question reportedly took place on the Sunshine in the early hours of Monday morning (August 18).

The video, taken by fellow passenger Mike Terra, shows a group of younger cruise passengers wildly trading blows in the Lido Marketplace, billed as featuring an “amazing variety of casual dining spots”, as other passengers are yelling for them to stop. There are one or two moments where someone’s shoe or a cellphone is seen being hurled out of the group. One woman is clearly heard throughout, screaming, “Where the f-ck is security?!!!” One security member can be seen trying to break up the melee, as another attempts to jump in but backs off, radioing for more backup as he walks away.

From the video, it’s unclear how the brawl started, but at the end of the video, Terra turns the camera around to say, “Over chicken tenders is crazy.”

When contacted by other outlets, Terra took pains not to categorize the chicken tenders as the flashpoint for the brawl. “We weren’t close enough to know why [the fight] really started, we just knew they were in line for food,” he said to the New York Post. The Sunshine had previously stopped in the Bahamas and was making its way back to its home port of Miami.

The brawl is the latest in a series of unruly incidents on Carnival ships. This summer alone, there were three separate fights that took place, one of them outside the terminal doors involving over a dozen people, which took place outside of the Long Beach Cruise Port in California earlier this month. The other two fights in June also took place at buffet restaurants aboard two different vessels.

Carnival began the summer, ensuring that passengers were familiar with its guidelines concerning curfews, noise, smoking, and illegal drugs with a “Have Fun, Be Safe” campaign. “All guests must acknowledge and commit to our code of conduct during the check-in process, and any violation may result in a fine of $500, possible stateroom confinement, and removal from the ship,” the guidelines state for offenders.

