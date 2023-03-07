105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Former Panthers QB, Cam Newton has been flying under the radar lately. We are used to the future Hall of Famer launching passes downfield but this is the first time we see him soft-launching a relationship.

Comedian and actress Jasmine Brown aka “Watch Jazzy” has been caught on numerous occasions spending an extensive amount of time with Cam. The rumored couple was first spotted locking arms at the Kentucky Derby looking all booed up.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

Recently, Watch Jazzy has been spending a lot of time at Cam Newton’s football camp on the sidelines.

Jazzy made an appearance on a podcast recently where she spoke about being submissive to her man, confirming she is in a relationship. Sounds like wifey duties right?

Who is Watch Jazzy?

Jasmine Brown, who goes by the stage name “Watch Jazzy” was born in Maryland and raised in Florida. The comedian extraordinaire has Jamaican and Trinidadian roots from her parents. Jazz is the youngest of four children, with two older sisters, and one brother.

Check out photos of Cam Newton’s rumored boo thang, Watch Jazzy:

RELATED: Twitter Destroys Cam Newton Over Comments About Women

RELATED: Cam Newton’s Top 10 Insane Career Plays

RELATED: Damn Cam: NFL QB Cam Newton Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Cam Newton Dating Comedian, Watch Jazzy: We Have Receipts… was originally published on majicatl.com