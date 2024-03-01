Caitlin Clark Announces She’s Entering The 2024 WNBA Draft, But She’s Still Got College Records To Break

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

talents is ready to take her game to the next level.

Caitlin Clark‘s ranked as the best baller in women’s basketball, and now it’s time to see what the WNBA has in store, so she’s officially committed to entering the 2024 WNBA draft.

In doing so, she’s forgoing her final year of eligibility at Iowa but is projected to be the first name off the board and become a point guard for the Indiana Fever.

She’s made a home in Iowa for the past three years, so she took to social media with a personalized message for those who have followed her collegiate journey, thanking them for their support.

“While this season is far from over, and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark wrote on social media. “I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.”

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa – my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids,” she continued.

She’s right about this season being far from over, because she’s still got more records to break. Just weeks ago, she broke Kelsey Plum’s NCAA D1 women’s scoring record with a signature logo three, and now she’s competing with the men. She’s just 18 points away from breaking Pete Maravich’s all-time scoring record of 3,667, and a game against Ohio State this Sunday, March 3, may be all she needs to take the top spot.

Iowa is sitting second in the Big Ten with a 14-3, and before she calls it quits, she also has an opportunity to win a national championship after it was famously snatched from her last year after a tough-fought game against the Angel Reese-led LSU squad.

See how social media is reacting to Clark declaring for the WNBA Draft below.

