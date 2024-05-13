Listen Live
Bronny James Expected To Stay In 2024 NBA Draft After Getting Medically Cleared

Published on May 13, 2024

USC v Arizona

Source: David Becker / Getty


While Bronny James‘ basketball future is still in the air, he’s been cleared to play for the NBA if he chooses to enter the 2024 draft.

ESPN reports that the USC guard underwent medical testing as part of the NBA’s Fitness to Play Panel, which includes three physicians’ approval.

With medical clearance out of the way, the 19-year-old can focus on the upcoming NBA draft combine this weekend in Chicago. Over 100 NBA scouts and 78 players will run scrimmages and go through drills for two days to be evaluated and judged on their NBA potential. According to ESPN, he’s repeatedly participating in the 5-on-5 scrimmages this week.

The most touted players usually skip the NBA draft combine and favors those on the bubble with something to prove.

It’ll be a great opportunity for James to ball out after a lackluster year at USC. His expectations were immediately upended when he suffered cardiac arrest in the preseason, collapsing in the school’s gym before being rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

Months later, he returned to the Trojans’ lineup but averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

He’s since decided to keep his options open by delcaring for the NBA draft and entering the transfer portal, meaning his time at USC has ended.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete. I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal,” Bronny wrote on Instagram in April. “Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

He has until May 29 to decide whether to stay in college or make the leap to the pros.

See how social media is reacting to Bronny being one step closer to joining his father in the league below.

