Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Dragged To The End Of The Road For Defending Gina Rodriguez Using The N-Word

Gina Rodriguez has one person on her side when it comes to her using the N-word — Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman. The Philly native is defending the actress and now he is getting backlash.

Stockman told TMZ, “She’s Latina, right? Latinas are Black!” He continued, “She’s Puerto Rican — she’s Black.” He also said that Cubans, Puerto Ricans, Mexicans and Dominicans are Black. Watch below:

Sadly, Shawn does not seem to know that Latino is not race and either is Cuban, Mexican and Dominican. There are white Latinos like Sofía Vergara who is Colombian-American and there are Black Latinos like the Afro-Cuban actor Laz Alonso — being Latino does not equal Black.

In case you missed it, During Ms. Lauryn Hill‘s verse to the Fugees‘ 1996 song “Ready or Not,” she raps “Bless you if you represent the Fu/ But I hex you with some witches brew if you doo-doo/ Voodoo, I can do what you do, easy/ Believe me, fronting ni**as give me hebbie-jeebies.”

While rapping along to this part, Rodriguez said the N-word and not too long after, Twitter lost it. See the video below:

She is now apologizing and wrote on social media, “In song or in real life, the words that I spoke, should not have been spoken. I grew up loving the Fugees and Lauryn Hill. I thoughtlessly sang along to the lyrics of a favorite song, and even worse, I posted it.”

She continued, “The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel.”

The Golden Globe winner also added, “Watching my own video playing back at me, has shaken me to my core. It is humiliating that this has to be a public lesson but it is indeed a much deserved lesson. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down. I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”

Twitter is not happen with Shawn. See the reactions below.

