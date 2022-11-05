Boldy James Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Oct 31-Nov 4)
1. PsychoYP – YPSZN3Source:psychoyp
2. Jai’len Josey – A Ho’s ChristmasSource:jailenjosey
Def Jam released their holiday album, Def The Halls. The 16-song album includes emerging singer-songwriter, Jai’Len Josey who features her fun, uplifting new single, “A Ho’s Christmas.”
3. 38 Spesh & Harry Fraud ft. Stove God Cooks – SpeshalSource:iamspesh
38 Spesh has been so focused on producing for the last year, rappers finally got a chance to breathe. But that ended with the release of 7 Shots (which topped the iTunes Rap Chart upon its release), which once again demonstrated how effortless emceeing is for the Rochester mastermind.
Though Spesh has been content to play the background while helping others move to the forefront, his promised epic run (which started with 7 Shots), proceeds accordingly with the announcement of his forthcoming project Beyond Belief. Produced entirely by Harry Fraud, Beyond Belief is the most personal, and intimate album in Spesh’s decorated career; and it promises him a seat at the table with rap’s elite.
Harry Fraud thrives on being entrusted with artists most personal statements; recently, producing chart-topping projects for Curren$y (The OutRunners), Dave East (Hoffa), Lil Peep (High Fashion), Benny The Butcher (The Plugs I Met 2), Jim Jones (The Fraud Department), French Montana (Montega), Jay Worthy’s You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check and also contributing production to two highly-anticipated sequels; Wale’s Folarian II (“Down South” Feat Maxo Kream & Yella Beezy), Russ’ Chomp 2 (“Top Of The World” Feat Jay Electronica), and Cormega’s The Realness II (“Man Vs Myth”),
To formally announce their collaborative album, Spesh & Harry released the project’s lead-single, “Speshal,” featuring Stove God Cooks.
4. Boldy James & Futurewave – Mr.Ten08Source:futurewave
Boldy James creative output is nearly unparalleled, and with that activity, he continues to raise the bar with each new successive project he delivers.
Over the past twelve-months alone, Boldy has released celebrated projects with The Alchemist (Super Tecmo Bo), Real Bad Man (Killing Nothing) and Nicolas Craven (Fair Exchange No Robbery).
Now, Boldy James offers his new album, Mr. Ten08, to that celebrated run.
5. Vado ft. Lloyd Banks – Plain SightSource:vado_mh
Vado is back to announce the third installment of his Long Run album series. Long Run Vol. 3 features multiple guest appearances from Jim Jones, and 2/3 of his The Council group members Lloyd Banks and Dave East.
In addition to the new album announcement, Vado released the project’s first focus track “Plain Sight,” which features Lloyd Banks.
Long Run Vol. 3 will be released on November 18.
6. Masego – Say You Want MeSource:masego
Masego returns with “Say You Want Me,” the first single from his forthcoming album. The GRAMMY®-nominated artist’s silky, sultry vocals float atop a percolating rhythm on the song, which was released today via EQT Recordings/Capitol Records. Ambré, Ari PenSmith, Mannywellz and Destin Conrad also contribute vocals. The track was produced in Los Angeles by P2J (Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Wikzid’s Made in Lagos, which included “Essence”) and E.Y. (Drake, Childish Gambino) along with Louie Lastic and Dan Foster, known for their work with Kehlani and Ambré.
7. 3Breezy – Heart On DisplaySource:3breezy__
Today, New Jersey RnB/Hip-Hop artist 3Breezy releases his mixtape, Heart On Display, via Capitol Records.
Quietly, the confessional singer has amassed a dedicated fanbase that has resulted in a steady 1.6 million streams per week, with more than 204 million streams in his short career of less than two years.
“This album means a lot to me,” says 3Breezy. “This is my first time fully opening up to my fans & letting them gain a deep level of insight into my life story.” And that life story has taken some unexpected turns.
Raised in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, the man born Nihee Wesley could see his peers embracing the negative influences within their neighborhood. Instead of following suit, 3Breezy mostly kept to himself and steered clear of the surrounding trouble in the process.
After going to college to get his vet assistant certification, Breezy was set to take on a job in his chosen field. Then, COVID-19 hit the world and he was unable to do proceed with his original plan. He quickly took a sharp right turn, trading in his studies for songs. Growing up surrounded by sisters and aunts, he did a lot of listening. In turn, he gained an understanding of both a man and a woman’s perspective, quickly developing into a shoulder to lean on for those close to him. His growing legion of fans are ensnared by his crooning, hazy confessionals, and uplifting aphorisms. 3Breezy has a knack for connecting with listeners in a way most artists can only dream of, and this beautifully exhibited throughout Heart on Display.
8. Lecrae – Church Clothes 4Source:lecrae
9. Yung Fazo – Me vs. MeSource:yungfazo
Yung Fazo, a rising star in the new wave underground scene, returns with the new mixtape, me vs. me, out today via Capitol Records. The 17-year-old, who blends the gleaming sounds digicore and hyperpop with grimy lo-fi rap beats, first broke through with 2021’s #frvralone EP, followed up by 2022’s stranger love vol.1. Now, Fazo takes his sound to the next level. To celebrate the release, Fazo shared a video for mixtape standout, “steal da swag.”
In addition to steal da swag, me vs. me also includes the viral sensation “ttwlg (this the way life goes),” which first gained traction on TikTok and then conquered the SoundCloud charts, as well as the recent singles “steal da swag”and “honest.” Of the new tracks, Fazo’s collaborations with tana (“she say!”) and Dom Corleo (“motion”) deliver sing-along hooks and unbridled energy, while “lying again” and mixtape opener “new me” showcase his lyrical chops.
“As a kid it’s always been me against myself.” Fazo continues “me competing with myself to always be the best at what I was doing. “me vs me” is the embodiment of who I’ve been…to who I’m fighting to become.” Fazo’s unique sound and hustle mentality has garnered attention from industry tastemakers, rare groove enthusiasts and his peers alike. Most recently, Nav praised Yung Fazo for breaking barriers with his artistry and moving the culture forward within their community. “Fazo’s doing his thing” said Nav in a recent interview with Our Generation Music. “I’m so happy that I’ve been able to inspire him because it’s not easy being brown.”
10. Ryan Oakes – HeavyweightSource:ryanoakesmusic
We’re excited to share “HEAVYWEIGHT” by Position Music signee Ryan Oakes. The high-octane music video is a total knockout that amplifies the song’s energy.