105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

On May 11, 1981, the world lost music icon Bob Marley. Much more that a reggae star, Marley’s music and legacy is one of peace, unity and love. During his short 36 years on Earth, Marley created art that stands the test of time.

A statue was inaugurated next to the national stadium Jamaica to honor his work. In 2006, the New York City Department of Education co-named a portion of Church Avenue from Remsen Avenue to East 98th Street in Brooklyn “Bob Marley Boulevard.” Even on the other side of the globe, his impact is hard to miss: In 2008, a statue of Marley was inaugurated in Banatski Sokolac, Serbia.

40 years to the day that Marley passed on, his music still continues to inspire new artists in interesting ways. Here are 10 artists who sampled the great Bob Marley’s music.

Bob Marley Forever: 10 Rap and R&B Stars Who Sampled The Music Icon was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com