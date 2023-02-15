Bloody Hell Breaks Loose: Official Trailer + First Look Images From Netflix’s ‘You’ Season 4 Part 2

This week (February 15), Netflix released the official trailer for Part 2 of Season 4 of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series You . Click inside to check it out!

Warning: If you haven’t watched Part 1 of Season 4, there are spoilers ahead. The midseason finale of You put Joe in a very tough spot. After moving to London and changing his name in order to escape his homicidal ways, Joe becomes a professor at a university. Everything changes when a killer starts attacking people in the city. On top of targeting Joe’s elite social circle, the Eat The Rich Killer (what the press named him) knows his true identity and is framing him for the murders.

The Eat The Rich Killer is revealed to be popular author Rhys Montrose. After confessing his crimes to Joe, Montrose gives him two options. He tells Joe that he can either join him and take everyone else down or he’ll reveal Joe’s identity and put the murders on him. In the waning moments of the episode, Joe tells himself, “Whatever your big plans are, I need to stop you before you can hurt another soul and drag mine down with you.” What will Joe’s next move be? We will find out very soon.

Season 4 stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu and Eve Austin. Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble served as the head writers and executive producers for the fourth season. Additional executive producers included Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter and Michael Foley. John Scott and Harry Jierjian both directed three episodes each, Rachel Leiterman handles two of them and Sharim Sarif led one. Penn Badgley also makes his directorial debut in one of the episodes this season.

Part 1 of Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, while Part 2 is scheduled to hit Netflix on March 9. Until then, check out the trailer and let us know what you think about it in the comments! There’s a very pleasant surprise at the end!

Also, we got some photos from the upcoming season! Peep through the gallery below!

