105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Movies You Didn’t Know Were Created By Black Producers

As an ode to our Black filmmakers, let’s take a beat to acknowledge that not only hood classics were created by Black artists. African American directors are so talented and multi-faced that many of them moonlight as actors, writers, and producers as well. Some of the most classic box office hits were, in fact, directed by Black filmmakers. This list will give these game changers their flowers, as their work has become legendary within pop culture.

From drama to comedy, from action to horror – we do it all. Films such as Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and “Us” followed by Amazon series “Them”, give new meaning to Black art. “Juice”, “Belly”, “Friday”, “Crooklyn”, and “Do The Right Thing” are some of the most notable and famous titles in black film culture, but quiet as it’s kept, we’re hitting the box office and taking over the Emmy’s baby!

Ava Duvernay garnered 16 Emmy Award nominations including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series and won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Limited Series for “When They See Us” in 2020.

Regina King, one of our favorite chocolate goddesses, is the recipient of an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards, the most for an African-American actress/director. In 2019, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Check out these classic films you may not have known black legends were the creatives minds behind!

Black In Film: Did You Know These Box Office Hits Were Created By African American Filmmakers was originally published on globalgrind.com