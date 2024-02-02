105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day even, death is unfortunately an inevitable part of life. Still, as much of a fact as that may be, the blow of experiencing loss never gets any easier, nor does reporting on the subject in Black culture.

Carl Weathers, most known for his iconic role as Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” film franchise has passed away. No cause of death has been released but in a statement, the family states that Weathers died peacefully in his sleep.

Weathers, a star athlete in High School and college was signed by the Oakland Raiders after going undrafted in the 1970 NFL Draft. As a linebacker, he played in seven games for the Raiders and helped them get to the AFC Championship game. After a stint in the Canadian Football League, Weathers retired in 1974 and turned to acting. After playing various roles, he would get his big break: playing the role of Apollo Creed, alongside Sylvester Stallone in Rocky in 1976. He would reappear in Rocky II, Rocky III, and Rocky IV.

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023

Weathers recently played the role of “Greef Karga” in the hit Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Weathers was 76 years old.

Learn more below about who in our culture passed away so far this year in 2024:

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com