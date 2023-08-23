Beyoncé Requests ‘Renaissance’ Attendees Wear Silver For Virgo Season: 7 Must-Have Items

Beyoncé has the Beyhive buzzing after requesting future Renaissance World Tour attendees rock silver to celebrate Virgo season. Say less. The Energy singer penned a personal message to her fans, on Instastories, sharing an image of a disco cowgirl hat, which has become a symbol of the tour’s ballroom-inspired fashions. “As we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” she wrote. Beyoncé‘s publicist Yvette Noel Schure also shared the image on her verified social media account.
Silver Or Chrome Looks For “Renaissance World Tour”
While a few of us have already committed to an outfit and are overwhelmed by the last-minute request (me, I’m a few of us), thousands are excited to oblige the queen and can’t wait to seek out the most stylish silver or chrome ensembles. It’s no secret that Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” has been a spectacle of high energy, soulful music, and shimmery looks. Therefore, many fans took notes and have had their gleam attire on lock. But for those who hadn’t planned on resembling a disco ball but would like to follow the “Heated” singer’s rules, there are plenty of silver, shiny fashions and items out there waiting to make their debut at the concert of the year.
Incorporating silver or chrome into your Renaissance look can be as easy as adding a silver cowgirl hat to your outfit or painting your nails chrome. While there’s nothing wrong with buying a new look for the show, remember that you can mix and match pieces or level up your silver or chrome accessories to make your garb stand out. Either way, there are several fashionable ways to participate in the Renaissance sparkle fest.
Jump in below to check out some of the silver and chrome items we found so that if you choose to, you can be in glistening formation with Queen Bey and the beyhive!
1. Metallic Cowgirl BootsSource:Courtesy of boohoo
Already got your “Renaissance World Tour” outfit narrowed down? Add some metallic cowgirl boots to not only adhere to Bey’s silver fashion request but also to add a little pizzazz to your getup.
2. Silver Mini SkirtSource:Courtesy of ASOS
Your entire outfit doesn’t have to be silver. Pairing an item like this cute silver mini skirt with a graphic t-shirt can give you the sassy “Renaissance World Tour” look you desire.
3. Sequin RomperSource:Courtesy of Nasty Gal
If you want to go above and beyond in response to Bey’s silver fashion request, then this sequin romper is for you. There’s no doubt that you will make the “Cozy” singer proud with this shimmery ensemble.
4. Metallic Mini Bucket BagSource:Courtesy of Zara
The right purse can elevate your outfit. This on-theme quilted mini metallic bucket bag is ready to complete your Renaissance concert look. It fits the silver fashion guidelines and doesn’t cost a fortune.
5. Silver Beaded CapeSource:Courtesy of Nasty Gal
This tassel beaded cape is a hit and is perfect for the “Renaissance World Tour.” The tassels motivate you to move to the beats of Bey’s hit songs, and in a sea of silver looks, you will stylishly blend in.
6. Chrome SunglassesSource:Courtesy of James Oro
Give them “Alien Superstar” vibes with these chrome sunglasses. Hip eyewear never gets old, and your Renaissance outfit will thank you once you add these cool shades to your garb.
7. Tassel Sequin Crop TopSource:Courtesy of Nasty Gal
This tassel sequin crop top is simple yet fabulous. Rock it with your favorite distressed jeans and silver heels, and you will be ready to “f%$* up the night!”