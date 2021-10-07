Beyonce, Regina King & Sabrina Elba Stun At ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce. Jay Z. Regina King. Idris Elba. Black Hollywood was in the building for the London Film Festival premiere of “The Harder They Fall.” The star studded evening was a precursor to the film that boasts the ensemble cast of Elba, King, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beats and LaKeith Stanfield.

Beyonce stunned in a strapless black velvet gown by Valdrin Sahiti and sleek black hater blockers a.k.a shades. The Queen came out to support her husband Jay Z, who is a producer on the highly anticipated film that has garnered Oscar buzz. Jay looked equally dapper in a black suit and satin bow tie.

The Black western, that hits theaters on October 22 and Netflix on November 3, has been dubbed “a vicious and unapologetic action western” by Deadline.

Regina King dazzled in green sequin gown with major thigh action that accentuated her long legs in brown platform heels. Sabrina Dhowre Elba wore a white Alberta Ferretti dress.

Keep scrolling to see the fashion hitters at the opening.

Regina King
Regina King
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Jay Z
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba
Isan Elba
Kid Cudi
Rege-Jean Page

